Meet The New Deputy Senate President Of Nigeria, Ovie Omo-Agege

by Eyitemi

The member representing Delta South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, has emerged as the new Deputy Senate President of Nigeria after defeating his opponent, Ike Ekweremadu.

Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress(APC) defeated his opponent, Ike Ekweremadu, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) by polling 68 votes compared to Ike Ekwerenmadu of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who polled 37 votes.

In this light, we put together some facts about the new deputy Senate President for you.

See below:

  • Omo-Agege is a trained lawyer
  • He graduated from the University of Benin in 1986
  • He was called to the Nigerian Bar in same 1986.
  • He holds an MSC in law from Tulane University law school.
  • Also, he did his National Youth Service in Kwara state.
