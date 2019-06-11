[PHOTO]: James Brown of The Viral “They Didn’t Caught Me” Video, Rocks Long Hair and Make up

Viral Internet sensation, Obialor James Brown, who seems to be on the journey to becoming like his icon, Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has shared a video of himself rocking a long weave and a full face of makeup.

He shared a post which is an advert for a hair brand on his Instagram page. He mentioned that he is also going out with his girlfriend and would be rocking the hair.

Obialor James Brown went viral after a video of him being interviewed by the news press surfaced online. The young effeminate man was arrested alongside other men suspected to be gay at a club. He tried to prove his innocence as he revealed that he wasn’t caught in the act and he was only invited to perform at the club because he is a dancer by profession.

See screnshots of James Brown flaunting His Hair and Makeup below;