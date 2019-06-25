‘Do not run Nigerian into recession again!’ – PDP warns Buhari

President Buhari has been warned by the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure the country does not go into recession again and to urgently constitute his cabinet.

The PDP also called on the President not to “run the country into recession again with his know-it-all attitude”.

Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s National Chairman stated that it is, in fact, disheartening that Buhari is yet to name his ministers more than three months after emerging winner in the presidential election.

Secondus;

“We in the opposition believe vehemently that we won the presidential election. This is the reason we are contesting the outcome of the election at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. However, having being declared the winner (of the February 23 polls), and also sworn in for a second term, the President ought to have realised his many mistakes of the past.

“By now the list of his ministers ought to have been submitted to the Senate for consideration. Nigerians should tell the President that he should not run the country into recession again. He did so when he assumed office in 2015. That time, he was behaving like a sole administrator, carrying on as if he was a military head of state. Economists and members of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria recently warned that the economy is still very fragile. The President should not crash it. “Nigeria is blessed with talented individuals everywhere in the world. Recall how President Olusegun Obasanjo was able to bring different people together in his government. That action was what led to the debt forgiveness the nation got from the Paris Club. Obasanjo was also able to stabilise the economy. President Buhari should do the same by waking up. The country cannot continue to drift under his leadership.”