[Photo]: Ekiti corper dies moments after complaining of headache

by Temitope Alabi

[Photo]: Ekiti corper dies moments after complaining of headache

A corp member serving in Ekiti Oghomwen Omoruyi Honour has died.

According to reports, Omoruyi, who was a Mass Comm. graduate of Auchi Polytechnic passed on Monday, June 24, 2019, not long after she complained of having a headache.

Honour decided on first aid and took paracetamol but not long after she took the medicine,  she started convulsing and foaming from the mouth.

She sadly passed before she could get her to the hospital. Reports have it that Honour had only recently redeployed from Adamawa State to Ekiti State. She did this to get closer to her base in Benin, Edo State.
Tags from the story
corper, Ekiti

You may also like

Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. Spends N500m To Rebuild Damaged Structures

APC Threatens NIMASA, Says It Will Reveal Shocking Secrets About The Agency

NYSC Denies Corps Member’s Hands Were Chopped Off In Bayelsa

Don’t Go Against Jonathan’s Wish – Ex-Agitator Cautions Asari Dokubo, Other N/Delta Youth

NIS Recruitment: We Didn’t Charge N1, 000 Recruitment Fee, Says Ministry Of Interior

No one present at Independence would be happy with the level of development in Nigeria – Ekwueme

Emir Of Kano: Why Sanusi’s Still Operating From Govt House

Inclusion Of Allocation For Aircraft, Seaboat, Railways In 2014 Budget Proposal By MDAs Was Systemic Error – DG Budget Office

Turaki Releases Video Of Meeting With Boko Haram Shura Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *