Facebook User Narrates How Daughter Hooked Her Mother Up With Same Man She Dated

The woman in question pointed out that she has forgiven the man but he should forget he has children somewhere.

My daughter hooked me up with a man after the death of her father 7 years ago. I later found out the man slept with her before she passes him to me. I married the man and we had 1son together but found out he is the father of my daughter’s son too. Last year I planned to killed myself but I came across your videos and you gave me the strength to divorce the man and move on with my life. My daughter came home and asked for my forgiveness. We are happy and picking our lives gradually. The man is one of your followers too, but he is quiet. I have forgiven him and I wish him Goodluck. I need him to know he doesn’t have kids with us and he should walk away and never come back. I let go of all the money you took from me and my daughter. Thank you pastor Shola. You are a life saver.