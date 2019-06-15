Facebook User Narrates How Daughter Hooked Her Mother Up With Same Man She Dated

by Olayemi Oladotun

Wonders shall never end, a lady revealed how her daughter hooked her up with a man she dated and slept with, and now they both have kids for him.

According to the post shared by a Facebook user Pastor Shola Jordan Adeoye.

Also Read: ‘Why do people blame women for ending abusive relationships?’ – Juliet Ibrahim

The woman in question pointed out that she has forgiven the man but he should forget he has children somewhere.

See post below:

My daughter hooked me up with a man after the death of her father 7 years ago. I later found out the man slept with her before she passes him to me. I married the man and we had 1son together but found out he is the father of my daughter’s son too. Last year I planned to killed myself but I came across your videos and you gave me the strength to divorce the man and move on with my life. My daughter came home and asked for my forgiveness. We are happy and picking our lives gradually. The man is one of your followers too, but he is quiet. I have forgiven him and I wish him Goodluck. I need him to know he doesn’t have kids with us and he should walk away and never come back. I let go of all the money you took from me and my daughter. Thank you pastor Shola. You are a life saver.

Daughter Hooks Mother Up With Father Of Her Child
Tags from the story
Facebook User

You may also like

Miracle honoured in his village, Umuoba Uratta (Details)

Cee-C’s lovely outfit to Nina’s birthday dinner (Photos)

Daddy Freeze Launches His Online Church, Unveils Official Logo (photo)

BBNaija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Finally Reacts As Nigerians Mock Him For Wearing This Red Suit (Photos)

Mexican Mayor gets married to crocodile

'It Is Idiotic. And It Is Ridiculous' - Atiku Reacts To APC’s Claim That He's Cameroonian And Not Nigerian

Atiku responds to APC’s claim that he is not a Nigerian

Today in Nigerian History: 26th June

Confusion over ownership of body Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used to mark their birthday

Senate vindicated for not approving Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *