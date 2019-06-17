“Fayose Was Not Fair For Shaming Obasanjo, Buhari Started What Killed Abiola” – PDP Chieftain

by Valerie Oke

"Fayose Was Not Fair For Shaming Obasanjo, Buhari Started What Killed Abiola" - PDP Chieftain

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Chieftain has faulted the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for trying to shame former president Olusegun Obasanjo over Buhari renaming the National Stadium after Abiola.

Reno Omokri who spoke via his official Twitter handle said Abiola would not have died if Buhari didn’t overthrow Shehu Shagari.

His words:

.@GovAyoFayose was not fair to Obasanjo by trying to shame him over @MBuhari renaming National Stadium after Abiola. If Buhari had not overthrown Shagari’s admin, Abiola wouldn’t have died and Nigeria would be celebrating 40 years of democracy in 2019 courtesy Obj

