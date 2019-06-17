Reno Omkri Finds Something Good In Buhari, Commends Him

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and also one of the greatest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the latter for regulating the sales of the poisoning know as sniper.

Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said he first called on Buhari to regulate the sales of the poisonous substance a month ago before going on to laud him for heeding his call.

His tweet:

A month ago, I called on @MBuhari to regulate the sale of the poison known as sniper, in response to the epidemic of suicide in Nigeria. Today, I‘m glad to report that NAFDAC has announced plans to regulate sales of sniper. I commend Gen Buhari for this.https://t.co/zRkmP0GJty — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 16, 2019