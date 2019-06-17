Reno Omkri Finds Something Good In Buhari, Commends Him

by Valerie Oke

Reno Omkri Finds Something Good In Buhari, Commends Him

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and also one of the greatest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the latter for regulating the sales of the poisoning know as sniper.

Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said he first called on Buhari to regulate the sales of the poisonous substance a month ago before going on to laud him for heeding his call.

What he shared: 

A month ago, I called on @MBuhari to regulate the sale of the poison known as sniper, in response to the epidemic of suicide in Nigeria. Today, I‘m glad to report that NAFDAC has announced plans to regulate sales of sniper. I commend Gen Buhari for this.

His tweet:
Tags from the story
buhari, Reno Omokri, sniper

You may also like

Senate Vows To Overrule INEC On Additional Polling Units

Why did Jacintha Saldanha commit suicide over a prank?

NEMA says IDP camps may not be closed by May 29

Unseeded Jelena wins French Open 2017

Elderly Woman Beats Up Robber With Packet Of Bacon

Ekiti Should Apologize To DSS Over Rumours Of Lawmaker’s Death – NDMG

APC chairman assassinated by unknown gunmen

Suicide bombers attempted attack on University of Maiduguri fails again

2016 Budget Padding: Buhari Must Fish Out And Prosecute Those Behind This “National Embarrassment” – Fayose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *