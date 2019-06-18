‘Gorillas did not steal the missing N6.8M, armed robbers did’ – Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden

Umar Yusuf Umar, the Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden, has slammed media reports claiming that the missing N6.8 million generated by the Zoo during the Eid holidays was swallowed by a Gorilla in the zoo.

While addressing pressmen during a press conference yesterday June 17th, Umar said;

“I was called midnight on Sunday June 9th, by the head of security that armed robbers burgled our office including the revenue office. About 6.30 a.m. I left my home for the office and immediately I arrived I met my office and that of all the directors opened. Instantly I called the DPO, Sharada police station and reported the case to him. As far as I’m concerned, I suspect theft and nothing close to Gorilla.” Umar said

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesperson for the Kano state police command, while speaking at the press conference, said 10 staff of the zoo, including the accounting officer Lawan Dandadarin, have been arrested and detained.

“So far, information collected from the suspects suggests armed robbery case and that of negligence,” Haruna said.

Recall last week Friday, BBC Pidgin English reported that a state-based radio station, Freedom Radio, had claimed that a finance officer it spoke to said: “a huge Gorilla” had snuck into their office to “swallow” the money. The station has since denied ever reporting such news.