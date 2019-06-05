Graduate stabs prostitute to death in Jos

Oladipo Oyefemi, graduate of geology and mining from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has been arrested by police for allegedly killing a woman.

Oyefemi(33) was said to be a resident of Millionaires Quaters, Jos, and had picked up Patience Musa at the West of Mines area of the city around midnight on Friday, May 31 for a night of fun.

The deceased and Oyefemi were said to have settled for a fee of N3,000 for the night but the suspect allegedly killed the woman while she was at his home.

He was arrested by members of a vigilante group keeping watch around the quarters, when he tried to dispose her body.

Patient’s father, said someone had given him a distress call through his late daughter’s phone asking him to go to the police station.

“I was at home in the morning of Saturday, June 1, when I received a call from my daughter’s phone but heard a man’s voice at the other end asking me to proceed to the Nasarawa Gwom Police station,” Musa said.

“I thought she was involved in a fight or some kind of trouble with someone and got arrested. But when I arrived at the station, the policemen told me that my daughter was killed and her body dumped somewhere. They asked me to follow them to the hospital to identify her body.

“At the Jos University Teaching Hospital mortuary, I discovered that the body was actually my daughter’s, even though she had already changed in appearance. She had stab wounds all over her body and her tongue was sticking out.

“I want the authorities to investigate this matter to its logical conclusion and find out why my daughter was killed. This is too painful for all of us to bear. She was killed in cold blood. All I want is justice.”

Ralph Monye, the family lawyer, said: “The police also informed us that after he killed her, he cleaned everywhere in his room and dressed his bed so perfectly that no one could even imagine that such gruesome murder happened in the same room.”

Tyopev Terna, command’s spokesperson, confirmed that the suspect was in custody for culpable homicide.