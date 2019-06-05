Why Naira Marley Is Still Behind Bars Despite Being Granted Bail

A Twitter user @Mayorwiz5 has come out to mock embattled Nigerian singer, Nairamarley, for still remaining behind the bars despite being granted bail by the law court.

According to the user, Nairamarley is still behind the bars because he could not provide the level 10 officer required as surety for him to regain his freedom.

The user further mocked his fans to tell their parents who are level 10 officers to go and stand for him to get his freedom.

What he said:

Naira Marley can’t get a level 10 officer to stand for him as surety. Where are all the marlians? If your parents are level 10 officer tell them to go and stand for him

See his tweet below:

