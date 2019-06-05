Year 4 student crushed to death on her way to buy sharwama

Chiwendu Ebenezer, A 400-level student of the Management and Accounting Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chiwendu Ebenezer, has been killed by a commercial bus.

The deceased was reportedly on her way to buy Shawarma when she met her untimely death, as the brake of a commercial bus, failed — colliding into the motorbike she was on.

Sadly Chiwendu died after being rushed to the hospital by people at the scene of the accident but the motorbike rider escaped with life-threatening injuries.

She was said to have died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.