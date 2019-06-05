Photos: Man Shares What Happened To His Car 12 Minutes After Parking To Use the Atm

by Valerie Oke

A Twitter user @donlaz4u has shared the shocking details of how his SUV was burgled just 12 minutes after parking the car to use a GTBank Atm Machine in Area 3, Abuja.

The man is asking Nigerians to be vigilant and also wary of where they park their cars.

His words:

FCT is becoming increasingly more dangerous. 12 minutes I spent at Area 3 ATM last night was enough time for my car to be burgled and my bag containing laptop, original car papers, tokens, and other valuable items were stolen. Shine Your Eyes!

