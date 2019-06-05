Photos: Man Shares What Happened To His Car 12 Minutes After Parking To Use the Atm

A Twitter user @donlaz4u has shared the shocking details of how his SUV was burgled just 12 minutes after parking the car to use a GTBank Atm Machine in Area 3, Abuja.

The man is asking Nigerians to be vigilant and also wary of where they park their cars.

FCT is becoming increasingly more dangerous. 12 minutes I spent at @ gtbank Area 3 ATM last night was enough time for my car to be burgled and my bag containing @ PinkOakTrust laptop, original car papers, tokens, and other valuable items were stolen. Shine Your Eyes! @ PoliceNG

Shine Your Eyes!@PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/J9O11ZcXle — Ichie Laz (@donlaz4u) June 4, 2019

