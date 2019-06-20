''How I Walked In On My Mum Having S*x With Our Pastor Right In Our House'' - Nigerian Lady Narrates

Popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a young lady who said she walked in on her mum and pastor having sex right in their house.

According to the lady, she said she got back home that afternoon only to meet her mum and church pastor on top of each other right inside their house. The lady added that she walked away because she didn’t know what to do or say.

The Lady concluded by asking if it is right for her mum to bring a man into their house or not. What do you think???

What he posted: