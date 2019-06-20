Mafikizolo singer, Nhlanhla Nciza Announces Split From Her Husband

Mafikizolo singer, Nhlanhla Nciza has announced her split from her music producer and husband, Thembinkosi TK Nciza on Instagram today, June 20, 2019.

The couple, who have been together for over 15 years, have mutually decided to dissolve their union. In the lengthy post she shared, she revealed that she is grateful for the support they had given each other over the years while raising their children.

In her words;

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union. I am thankful for the support we have given each other over the years while raising our children. We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavor to be great and exemplary parents to our children. We appreciate the support we’ve received from family and friends. At this stage we would like to appeal for privacy, particularly for the sake of our children. We thank you🙏 All queries may be directed to David Feinberg at

davidf@rwr.co.za“

The pair have three sons together namely Nkululeko, Thamsanqa, and Luvuyo. They lost their daughter, Zinathi in a car crash in 2009.

See full post below: