Check Out Davido’s Response To The Wish Of A Woman Battling Cancer

It seems Nigerian singer and DMW boss, Davido is set to grant the wish of a woman battling cancer.

A video was recorded of the woman making a request for her children to bring the singer whom she referred to as her son stating that she will get healed once he sings for her.

In her words;

“Leave me jor, na today I begin tell you the wish? I don dey tell two of una say make una bring my pikini Davido. Because me I no want designer, I no want Ferrari. But if him sing for my bedside, the cancer go die.“

The singer who got wind of the video was touched as he reposted it on his Instagram page with the words;

“Please find this beautiful woman for me”.

See full post below: