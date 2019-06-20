Jaywon, Zlatan Ibile Ends Feud Over Song

Singer, Jaywon has ended his feud with indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile which started when the “Aje” crooner called out Zlatan over his new single.

The feud between the two artists started after Zlatan Ibile released a song titled “This Year” a few weeks ago and Jaywon came out to take a swipe at the song as a copy of his evergreen song, “Odun Yi” which translates to This year.

Both exchanged words as Zlatan commented that the”Aje” crooner was not referring to him because the comment was not made on his page.

The duo has now reconciled publicly. See their reconciliation post below: