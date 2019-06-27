‘I am happy, hurting and healing’ – Ex-wife of Mofe Duncan says months after their divorce was made public

A few weeks ago, news surfaced that Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan’s marriage to Jessica Kakkad had ended.

The couple eventually made their divorce public and Jessica in anew social media post has shared her journey thus far since the divorce

The couple tied the knot in August 2015 and in April 2019, Mofe Duncan announced their marriage had been over for over a year.

In a new IG post, Jessica shared a new photo of herself and wrote; “i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE”