‘I am happy, hurting and healing’ – Ex-wife of Mofe Duncan says months after their divorce was made public

by Temitope Alabi

'I am happy, hurting and healing' - Ex-wife of Mofe Duncan says months after their divorce was made public

A few weeks ago, news surfaced that Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan’s marriage to Jessica Kakkad had ended.

The couple eventually made their divorce public and Jessica in anew social media post has shared her journey thus far since the divorce

The couple tied the knot in August 2015 and in April 2019, Mofe Duncan announced their marriage had been over for over a year.

In a new IG post, Jessica shared a new photo of herself and wrote; “i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE”

 

Tags from the story
Jessica Kakkad, Mofe Duncan

You may also like

Esther In Jenifa’s Diary, Adejumoke Aderounmu Is elebrating Her Birthday Today

Leaked video of Cardi B twerking up a “volcano” before she had her butt implants

Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes To His Baby Mama, Kesha

#BBnaija: Nigerians Identify Areas Of Concern On The Show (Must SEE)

Humility can get you very far in Nigerian music

A Fan Claimed Wizkid Slept With Her HIV Positive Friend Without Protection

Rapper Eva Alordiah and business partner/manager battle on Twitter

Disney releases motion posters for upcoming Beauty and the Beast

I Will Get Married When I Meet My Friend – Empress Njamah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *