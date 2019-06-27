‘Only N1.2bn was spent on funerals not N2.3bn – Bauchi ex-gov, Mohammed Abubakar tells successor Bala Mohammed

Mohammed Abubakar the former governor of Bauchi State, has slammed claims that he spent N2.3 billion to organise funerals for some of the indigenes of the state.

According to Abubakar, he only spent N1.2 billion on funeral materials and not N2.3 billion as alleged. This was made known via a statement released by his media aide, Mukhtar Jibril.

Abubakar released the statement in reaction to claims made by Bala Mohammed, his successor, that he spent N2.3 billion on funeral materials in five months.

The statement read thus;

“In response to media reports on the issue of mahogany and shrouds procured for burials, we want to state that this is a practice inherited by the government of Abubakar from its predecessors. Considering its significance and impact on the people, especially the bereaved, it decided to continue with it. “However, the project, like any other of the same magnitude, was awarded to qualified contractors. Based on the available verifiable record, N1,270,743,520 had been expended since its inception and not the exaggerated figure of N2.3 billion mischievously posted on the social media by critics. We urge the good people of the state to disregard this insinuation as an act of desperation by elements of retrogression. Besides, every contract awarded was subjected to the scrutiny and appraisal of the due process agency in accordance with public procurement law, contract agreement, payment of tax due on such contracts and other requirements”.