‘I Am Short’ – Actor, Charles Inojie Laments After Posing With Joseph Yobo

Popular Nigerian comic actor, Charles Inojie, belongs to the class of a lot of Nigerians who have been deceived by TV as regards the stature of the people on it.

The comic actor, who recently recovered his Instagram account, posed with former super eagles footballer, Joseph Yobo at an event and he discovered his true stature.

Charles Inojie wrote;

Is it the television that used to make all these footballers appear small?

I thought I was tall, but see as @jyobo234 turn me to dwarf by force

