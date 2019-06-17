I never said 2023 presidency should go to the Southwest – Ahmed Lawan

I never said 2023 presidency should go to the Southwest - Ahmed Lawan

The Senate president Ahmad Lawan distanced himself from publications quoting him as saying that presidency in 2023 should go to the Southwest.

According to Lawan, the statement is a misrepresentation of fact and identity. In a statement on Monday morning, the Senate president clarified that the statement in question was made by the Secretary of Adamawa State APC, Ahmed Lawan, who incidentally bears a similar name with him.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement circulating on various media platforms credited to me as saying that power must shift to the South West in 2023. This is a misrepresentation of fact and identity.

The statement is said to have been made by the Secretary of Adamawa State APC, Ahmed Lawan, who incidentally bears a similar name with me. The public should please take note.”
