Ifu Ennada Hails Alexx Ekubo Day After Attacking Uti Nwachukwu

Former big brother naija housemate, Ifu Ennada who berated Uti Nwachukwu a day ago for rating Cee-C as the most successful BBNaija housemate has hailed Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

In her latest post, she hails Alexx Ekubo with all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up.

However, she defines him as a real man, an executive of chop life gang.

Ifu Ennada wrote:

No be who first start race dey win am and this man @alexxekubo is a testament to this. With all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up. This man right here has gotten me and my colleagues several jobs. This sort of kindness he extends to others.

Alex has every reason to show off, but instead focuses on being kind to everyone around him. You should ask people who have worked with him. —

He doesn’t cry around town asking for appreciation or trying to divide others to maintain relevance.

Make una help me hail Alex an Executive of the #ChopLifeGang, na “Real Man” e be.

#IfuEnnada #5MillionADay