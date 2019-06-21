‘It is not safe for you to marry any man who doesn’t show commitment financially’ – Bishop Abioye

by Temitope Alabi

'It is not safe for you to marry any man who doesn't show commitment financially' - Bishop Abioye

Bishop David Abioye, the Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church, has advised women against settling for men who are not committed financially.

The clergyman while delivery a sermon recently talked about the importance of finances in a relationship.

Addressing single women specifically, Bishop David said;

”Any man who doesn’t show commitment financially is not safe for you to marry”.

The Bishop went on to say that any woman who decides to settle for a man with no financial commitment will end up paying all the bills both of them incur once they tie the knot.

