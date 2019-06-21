[Photos]: Toyin Lawani flaunts her nipples in net dress

She has never been one to shy away from showing off.

Mom of two and fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani had jaws dropping after she took to social media to share sexy new images of herself rocking a net dress.

Toyin, decided to go braless in the outfit flaunting her boobs and figure.

This won’t be the first time Toyin will be going the extra mile with her fashion sense as the last time, many came for her online with the aim of making her feel bad.

Unbothered the mom of two shared even more risque images with a message tagging them hypocrites.