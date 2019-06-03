Jesus Came From Heaven To Criticise King Herod And Paul Also Criticised Peter, So Should We Obey These People Or You??? – Ex-Presidential Aide Queries Pastor Kumuyi

Reno Omokri, a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has expressed his disagreement with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry(Deeper Life), Pastor William Kumuyi, over his advise to Christians on Leadership and constituted Authority.

Kumuyi who spoke while addressing his congregation during yesterday, 2nd June, Sunday service had forbidden his followers from hurling insults at the leader and should have respect for constituted authority.

Reno Omokri in his reaction to this via his Twitter handle has shared that if Jesus Christ could criticize King Herod, a political, leader in the Bible, then it is not out of sync for Christians to criticize their leaders.

His tweet below:

Dear Pastor Kumuyi, Jesus, who came from heaven, criticised King Herod, a political leader (Luke 13:32). Paul, who went to heaven and returned to Earth, criticised Peter (Galatians 2:11). So, should we obey Them or you? #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets https://t.co/ZvVbSJ7WFB — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 2, 2019

