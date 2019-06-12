June 12: Fani Kayode Shares The Best Way To Honor M.K.O Abiola

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has shared that the best way to honor late M.K.O Abiola goes beyond declaring June 12th as Democracy day.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle shared that the best way to honor him is to bring people that killed him to justice.

What he wrote:

The best way to honor MKO Abiola is not just to declare June 12th as Democracy Day but to also bring those that killed him to justice. They must be exposed and prosecuted for murder. It is only after that is done that the ghost of June 12th will die and Nigeria will know peace.

See his tweet below:

The best way to honor MKO Abiola is not just to declare June 12th as Democracy Day but to also bring those that killed him to justice. They must be exposed and prosecuted for murder. It is only after that is done that the ghost of June 12th will die and Nigeria will know peace. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 12, 2019