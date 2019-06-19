Just In: Champions League Draw For 2019/2020 Season Released

The UEFA Champions league preliminary qualifier stage has been released after a gala which held in Nyon, Switzerland, today, June 18.

.

This qualifiers is the one used to determine teams that would slug it out with teams that finish in 4th position in Europe’s major league.

The first leg of the two legged fixture is expected to come up on July 9-10 while a reverse leg hold August 16-17.

See the fixture below:

Group 1:

Nõmme Kalju vs Shkëndija

SÅ«Duva vs Crvena Zvezda

Ararat-Armenia vs AIK

Astana vs CFR Cluj

Ludogorets vs Ferencváros

Group 2:

Celtic vs Sarajevo

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Saburtalo

F91 Dudelange vs Valletta

Partizan vs QarabaÄŸ

Slovan Bratislava vs Sutjeska

Group 3:

Linfield vs Rosenborg

Valur Reykjavík vs Maribor

Dundalk vs Riga

The New Saints vs Winners of the preliminary round

HJK Helsinki vs HB Tórshavn

BATE Borisov vs Piast Gliwice