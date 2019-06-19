Just In: Champions League Draw For 2019/2020 Season Released

The UEFA Champions league preliminary qualifier stage has been released after a gala which held in Nyon, Switzerland, today, June 18.
.
This qualifiers is the one used to determine teams that would slug it out with teams that finish in 4th position in Europe’s major league.
The first leg of the two legged fixture is expected to come up on July 9-10 while a reverse leg hold August 16-17.
See the fixture below:
Group 1:
Nõmme Kalju vs Shkëndija
SÅ«Duva vs Crvena Zvezda
Ararat-Armenia vs AIK
Astana vs CFR Cluj
Ludogorets vs Ferencváros
Group 2:
Celtic vs Sarajevo
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Saburtalo
F91 Dudelange vs Valletta
Partizan vs QarabaÄŸ
Slovan Bratislava vs Sutjeska
Group 3:
Linfield vs Rosenborg
Valur Reykjavík vs Maribor
Dundalk vs Riga
The New Saints vs Winners of the preliminary round
HJK Helsinki vs HB Tórshavn
BATE Borisov vs Piast Gliwice