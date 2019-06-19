Just In: President Muhammadu Buhari Makes First Appointment

by Eyitemi

Just In: President Muhammadu Buhari Makes First Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has made the first appointment since he got re-elected during the February 23rd presidential poll by renewing the tenure of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris.

This follows several criticisms about his refusal to name his cabinet despite emerging victorious during the last presidential poll.

The news about the latest appointment was made public by the Presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmed, via a tweet he sent out shortly after the appointment.

The tweet reads:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
ACF, appointment., buhari

You may also like

The weapons found in our house were planted – Nnamdi Kanu’s family

Nasty Odour Forces Plane To Make Landing

South-East PDP supports Northern candidate ahead of 2019 Presidential elections

Kano Police Warn Against Intolerant Religious Processions

Obasanjo and the extent of presidential powers by Reuben Abati

Suicide bombers attack IDP camp in Borno

4 NLC Workers Shot In Nasarawa

Today In Nigerian History;19th August

‘These policemen are animals’ – Nigerians react as 70 women are arrested and raped in Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *