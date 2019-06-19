“God Punish Your Prostitute Mother” – Tunde Ednut Attacks Lady

Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut has allegedly attacked a lady identified as Trina Joness on Instagram over a comment she left on his page.

Apparently, the singer who is known on social media for his constant giveaways and entertainment gossip, shared a series of post on top 10 celebrity count down. However, the lady felt it was unfair that Don Jazzy’s song, All Is In Order got the number 1 spot as she voiced it out in the comment section.

She claimed that the entertainer deleted the comment, slid in her dm to insult her and ended up blocking her.

See screenshots below: