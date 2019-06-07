‘Kemi may you go through all that I went through and worse’ – Iyabo Ojo rains curses popular blogger

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is not one to be messed with.

The mum of two put a blogger in her place after the latter reported that she was never married legally and that her ex was a carpenter.

Replying the blogger, Iyabo took to IG page to share photos from her wedding day alongside her wedding certificates then went on to rain curses on the blogger.

In her words;

They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.
A journey just come blogger called Kemi, NOT AUNTY KEM KEM OOOOOOOOO, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasised in her write up that I was never married and my ex partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) 😳…. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored. Then other smallies started blogging the story. When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names… ori gbogbo yin ti daru….. awon blogger blogger eleribu….'Kemi may you go through all that I went through and worse' - Iyabo Ojo rains curses popular blogger
