M.K.O Abiola’s Son, Abdul Mumuni, Talks About June 12 And His Late Father’s Vision

Abdulmumuni, the son of late M.K.O Abiola has spoken about June 12 being the new democracy day in Nigeria and also on the vision of his dad for Nigeria which made him joined the presidential race in 1993.

Mumuni who spoke in Abuja while receiving an award on behalf of his late mother, Kudirat Abiola who was inducted into the Nigerian Women hall of fame noted that the country is worst than the way it was in 1993 when his late dad contested the presidential election.

His words:

“The recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day will get people thinking. I don’t think it should be a day of celebration. It should be a day of reflection of where we are as a country and where we are going. It is important that we should know that for the decisions we make today, there are consequences.

“This is because those who made the decisions to truncate the Nigerian people’s yearning for democracy in 1993 would now see that sometimes when you make certain decisions, you must see the consequences.

“The country is worse off than it was in 1993. My father was trying to address certain issues like poverty eradication and free education. But what is going on in the country now? The education system is dilapidated. The health care system is nothing. People are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. The poverty rate is increasing. I think the idea is that June 12 should be a day of reflection and I believe we can get out of this situation.”