''Why did you refuse to honor Chief MKO Abiola and declare June 12th as the authentic Democracy Day? - Fani Kayode queried Former Boss, Obasanjo, And Jonathan

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has queried why the previous administrations have refused to honor the presumed winner of the June 12 election, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale Abiola, and also declare the day as the authentic democracy day.

Fani Kayode concluded by eulogizing Buhari and described him as the only one who found the courage to do that whilst others failed.

His words:

One of the questions that previous govt's have to answer is why they refused to honor Chief MKO Abiola and declare June 12th as the authentic Democracy Day? No matter what we may feel about @MBuhari at least he found the courage to do that whilst others failed. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 12, 2019