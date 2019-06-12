Shocking!!! 6 Months Old Baby Raped By 3 Guys

by Valerie Oke

A Twitter user @mskhaddie has shared that she saw a 6 months old baby who was reportedly raped by 3 guys while she was in the hospital with her colleague who took her son to the hospital.

See her narration below:

My colleague took her son to the hospital yesterday, while she was waiting to see the doctor, a 6months old baby was rushed to the hospital. 3guys raped her.
So many evil people in this world.

She will take her son to the hospital tomorrow for another checkup…I will ask her for an update.

Parents don’t leave your children with anybody, don’t trust anybody with your children. Not uncles or aunties and certainly not your neighbors.

Her tweet below:

