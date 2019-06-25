Mo Abudu and Wole Soyinka finally react to the viral ‘Plane Seat’ saga

Professor Wole Soyinka and media mogul Mo Abudu have both reacted to the unusual encounter between the nobel laureate and a plane passenger that led to national debate in the last 24-hours.

Following the debacle the Nobel laureate encountered, Mo Abudu reacted alongside with a lot of Nigerians and she has been a subject of scorn as a result of reaction.

The media mogul took to her instagram page to express that she won’t comment again on the act and she also used the opportunity to share the Professor’s response.

In her reaction a few minutes ago, she said:

Good morning beautiful people. Its 6.30 am here in Los Angeles. Quite a bit has been said about me making certain comments about the young man that refused to give up his seat for Professor Wole Soyinka’. I will not comment further on this, however as you all know I LOVE and RESPECT Professor Wole Soyinka dearly. Based on this incident, I did receive an email from Professor Wole Soyinka this morning’.

Below is Professor Wole Soyinka’s reaction to the whole saga as shared by Mo Abudu;

Hallo Mo,

Someone sent me Patrick Tonye’s comment on the plane incident, and I saw your brief comment. It was a very minor thing and I’d forgotten all about it. However, after reading the boy’s response, I became curious. First, I never exchanged a word with him throughout beyond inviting him to take his allotted seat. Never spoke a word to him after that. Certainly never exchanged contact. So of course, I wonder if it’s the very individual who’s posted this or a total fake. The phenomenon of stolen identities takes very strange dimensions and has become a source of worry. I wonder if this is one such. Any way of your finding out. I don’t operate in the social media as you probably recall.

WS