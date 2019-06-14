MOOD = Ecstatic as the “Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt” activity picks its first winner

Infinix Mobility has announced the first winner in the ongoing “Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt” activity and has gifted the individual a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch the finals of Africa’s biggest football competition set to take place in Egypt within the coming weeks.

The winner named Lawrence Oyebode was picked from the raffle draw that held on the 7th of June 2019 and became thefirst benefactor of an all-expense paid trip to witness the final of Africa’s biggest football event live while also utilising the chance to experience the diverse cultures and capture the alluring sites within Egypt from the unmatched perspective of an Infinix smartphone camera.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, Taranga lions of Senegal, Pharaohs of Egypt and other teams would trade tackles, put their best footballing feet forward and strive to be the Champions and Lawrence Oyebode would be there to watch the battle unfold for the crown of African football in 2019courtesy Infinix Mobility.

This “Infinix Football Tour: Live in Egypt” activity is still on and you could be the next winner of an all-expense paid trip to Egypt coupled with loads of Football Jerseys and other Infinix branded items. All you have to do is:

STEP 1 – Buy any Infinix device from an authorised Infinix retail store

STEP 2 – Collect and fill the raffle ticket given by the in-store promoters

STEP 3 – Take a picture of the raffle ticket and post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the caption “I have qualified for the #InfinixFootballFrenzy raffle draw”

STEP 4 – Then wait for the live raffle draw

Imagine being able to travel to Egypt on all an expense paidtrip to watch the likes of Mohammed Salah, Ahmed Musa, Saido Berahino possibly lead their teams to the final of Africa’s biggest football competition. Nothing beats that.

This activity started on the 20th of May and will end on the 20th of June 2019.

Terms and conditions apply. Do not miss on this.

For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter & XClub platforms.