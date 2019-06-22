Naeto C Appointed Special Adviser To Imo State Governor

Indigenous rapper, Naeto C, has been appointed as special adviser on Lagos liaison by the new governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The news didn’t come as a surprise to some quarters because of his deep political root.

The self-claimed “only singer with an Msc” is the son of a former minister for aviation, Kema Chikwe.

He was also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) panel sent from Abuja to conduct the Party’s primary in Kwara state before the general elections.

Naeto C was formerly signed to the famous “storm records” during his active days in the entertainment industry.