Naeto C Appointed Special Adviser To Imo State Governor

by Eyitemi

Naeto C Appointed Special Adviser To Imo State Governor

Indigenous rapper, Naeto C, has been appointed as special adviser on Lagos liaison by the new governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The news didn’t come as a surprise to some quarters because of his deep political root.

The self-claimed “only singer with an Msc” is the son of a former minister for aviation, Kema Chikwe.

He was also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) panel sent from Abuja to conduct the Party’s primary in Kwara state before the general elections.

Naeto C was formerly signed to the famous “storm records” during his active days in the entertainment industry.
Tags from the story
Ihedioha, Imo, naeto c, pdp

You may also like

2015: Amaechi’ll Be Defeated In His Own Ward – Rivers PDP

‘Explain Why Dollar Which Was 184 Naira Is Now 361.50’ – Duncan Mighty tackles Buhari

House Seeks Reform of Security, Judiciary System

Fans of #BBNaija’s Alex drag her former love interest, Leo, after he congratulated her for winning N1m and referred to her as Darling

Lagos Court Restrains Tonto Dikeh From Including Her Son in New TV Show

More Pictures Of Lagosians Trekking To Work Due To Buhari’s Visit To The State

“My two singles are better than MC galaxy’s two albums” – Cynthia Morgan says

Grandpa Of Two, Caitlyn Jenner About To Become A Grandma

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, goes clubbing with his daughters in Dubai (photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *