Nigeria Man Reveals How Broke Ladies Can Hinder Growth

A Nigerian man has taken to Instagram advice men on the type of ladies they should look out for when trying to go into a relationship.

The man identified as @PureMind_ pointed out that dating broke girls will stunt a man’s growth and make the man suffer for two people instead of developing himself.

Also Read: TRAGIC! Final Year OAU Student Crushed To Death By A Trailer

The man also pointed out that ladies that are broke feel entitled to everything and they always depend on men for survival

The man urged his fellow men to avoid ladies like plague as they are ready to push their partner into stealing yo satisfy them.

See post below: