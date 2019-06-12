Obasanjo built the national stadium, next time use your own project for immortalization – Shehu Sani throws jabs at Buhari

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to its “own completed project for ‘any more immortalization”.

This comes after Buhari renamed the National Stadium in Abuja, after MKO Abiola who is presumed to be the winner of the June 12, 1993, election.

Speaking via Twitter on Wednesday, Sani said that former president Olusegun Obasanjo built the “befitting” stadium that was used to immortalise MKO Abiola.

He said: It’s important to appreciate ex President Obasanjo for constructing a stadium in Abuja befitting of being renamed to immortalize a democratic hero. I will also advise this administration to henceforth use its own completed project for ‘any more immortalization’