‘Obasanjo is a liar, he was invited to democracy day celebration’ – Presidency

The presidency has released a statement refuting claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he was not invited to the 2019 presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebrations.

Recall Obasanjo was conspicuously absent from the 2019 presidential Inauguration and democracy day celebrations and only recently told newsmen that he was absent because he was not invited for the celebration by the Federal government.

Reacting to the claim, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, via a statement released last night, said the former President’s claim cannot be sustained.

“The invitation was sent to Chief Obasanjo’s known forwarding address, detailing out all the major events, and the invitation cards were delivered by a reputable courier company as confirmed. “The receipt of the letter and invitation cards as delivered by the courier company was confirmed by Mr. Taiwo Ojo, the long standing personal secretary to the former president. “If, in the circumstance, Chief Obasanjo did not see or receive the letter and invitation cards as published by Vanguard newspaper (Page 16, June 16, 2019) and several other news platforms, then the former president needs to find out what is happening with his own secretariat. “The government office did its job diligently and should not be blemished for no reason” the statement read