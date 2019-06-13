”Obasanjo Was One Of The Architects Of June 12 Annulment” – Abiola’s Running Mate, Kingibe, Breaks Silence

by Eyitemi

''Obasanjo Was One Of The Architects Of June 12 Annulment'' Abiola's Running Mate, Kingibe, Breaks Silence

Babagana Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate during the June 12 election, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being culpable in the annulment of the June 12 presidential election.

Kingibe made this known during a live television programme on Nigeria Television Authority(NTA) in the early hours of today.

His words:

 “In the aftermath of the annulment, one of the architects of the annulment, former President Olusegun Obasanjo tried to get some elder statesmen (former presidents and so on); I think of the African Leadership Forum to see how the aftermath of the annulment could be addressed or to see how the problems arising from the annulment could be addressed.
“And I think President Muhammadu Buhari did attend the meeting once, the inaugural meeting. I understood that when he (Buhari) saw the direction of the meeting, he decided not to attend again.
“Every time the issue of the annulment came up over the years, his position was very clear; it was very firm that the election was free, fair and there was a clear winner. And that the annulment was unjustified.
“So, having had the opportunity, perhaps, to right the wrong, I won’t be surprised he did so because it is in his character to try and do justice, however, belated and under whatever the circumstances.”
Asked if he was surprised by the declaration of June 12 as  Democracy Day, Kingibe said: “In a way, yes. I was surprised more by the timing of it than that it happened.
“I was actually on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia when the announcement was made. I was not surprised that it was made because I knew President Buhari felt strongly about June 12.”
Tags from the story
abiola, kingibe, obasanjo

You may also like

Sad!!! Monkey pox commits suicide in Bayelsa State

5 Times Nigerian Women Slayed in Black Aso-ebi.

Jonathan To Speak On Current National Issues In Presidential Media Chat Today – Abati

Alaafin of Oyo and his Oloris show off their sallah ram (Photos)

El-Zakzaky Is going Blind In Prison, IMN Cries Out

Why BBOG Group Should Shelve Planned March On Aso Rock – Buhari Media Support Group

Happy Independence Day Nigeria: Share Your Birthday Wishes

Happy Independence Day Nigeria: Share Your Birthday Wishes

“Hope for the country”: 26,358 Ex-militants Contribute N2000 Each (N52 Million) for Flood Victims

Funny Whatsapp conversation between a Nigerian developer & a scammer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *