[PHOTO]: Check Out Singer Teni’s Outfit To The 2019 BET Awards

Nigeria’s budding star, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni Makanaki was present at the the 2019 BET awards which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday, June 23, 2019.

The singer, who was nominated in the Best New International Act category, stood out as she was pictured on the blue carpet rocking her usual Tom Boy dress look. She wore a shirt and trouser with her famous durag.

Teni was also pictured posing with Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong who looked stunning in her outfit.

Recall, a fan once questioned why some celebrities do not purchase fancy clothes. Teni responded saying:

“Some can, but they’ll rather buy houses, lands and invest in something their generations can benefit from!”

