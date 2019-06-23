Simi Launches Her Record Label, Studio Brat

Nigerian singer, Simi has joined the league of record label owners as she recently introduced hers to the world.

She unveiled her label called Brat Studios via Instagram on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

According to reports, the singer’s contract with her former record label, X3M Music has expired and so she decided to take a bold step in starting her own record label.

She wrote:

Simi launches New Record Label, #StudioBrat STUDIO BRAT – The Record Company @studiobratt

The norm is to do a formal and proper press release, with big, impersonal words – but this is me and you. We started with true laughs, constructive criticism, silly jokes and personal moments. We’re gonna keep it that way. All I’ve ever wanted was to live my dreams – to do it on my terms, but for you. Each step I’ve taken has brought me here. This is only the beginning of the best part of my journey. I hope that you stand with me, fight with me, love with me and grow with me. My team and I have continuously put our hearts into it. Like Michael Jackson said, “Don’t stop till you get enough…” We never want to let you down. Proof: I’m using a Michael Jackson quote.

So, with a heart full of excitement, I introduce Studio Brat to you. It’s Ours. Let’s do what we do!

See full post below: