Photo: Comedian, I Go Die, Gifts 9Year-Old Child A Mansion

Photo below:

Popular Nigerian humor merchant, I Go Die, has shared that he his gifting his 9-year-old child a mansion as a birthday present.

The comedian who shared the photo of the castle then went on to pray for the kid.

What he wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MY GIFT TO YOU ON YOUR 9TH YEARS BIRTHDAY SON. I celebrate your 9 years birthday my son, expressing the essence of shelter, reminiscent of how some of us grow up, with some things we never had. This GOLDEN SEAL CASTLE Birthday gift is just a step for you to achieve greater things in the future and praying that God should grant this privilege to many others. May this little gift bring forth hope to many children, who may not be privileged to have good shelter, nurturing in them that everything is possible. I can’t define the future but I will try to bring more than a million smiles to your life, by bringing your dreams closer at all times by the grace of God. #happybirthday my prince Roy Agoda.

Tags from the story
I go die

