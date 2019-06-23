[Photos]: Wife allegedly injected her husband with rat poison

by Temitope Alabi

A woman has been accused of injecting her husband with rat poison in Kaduna state.

According to a Facebook user, Masur Salihu, the woman who is newly married to her husband, was allegedly advised by her friends to kill her husband as this will afford them the opportunity to introduce her to wealthy men in Abuja.

Sharing the story on social media Masur wrote;

”Another newly wed injected her husband with rat poison on the advise of bad friends who wanted her to join them in abuja where they promised to fix her with a wealthy man. The husband is receiving treatment @ teaching hospital in Jos. Allah ya kyauta”.
