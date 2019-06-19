Police dismiss UK report, say Nigeria is very safe to live in

by Valerie Oke

Police dismiss UK report, says Nigeria is very safe to live in

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Police public relations officer, Frank Mba on Wednesday dismissed claims that Nigeria is unsafe, saying it is one of the most beautiful places to live in.

This follows a publication by the UK authority warning it’s citizens to stay away from 24 Nigerian states.

However, Mba dismissed the statement saying: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some States and border areas in Nigeria,” he said in a statement.

“While the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the World, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the world.

“It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We, therefore, wish to reassure Nigerians and the International Community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation.”
Tags from the story
Foreign and Commonwealth Office, NIGERIAN STATES, police

You may also like

IG Approves Promotion Of Junior Officers With Higher Qualifications To Senior Cadre

11-year-old gives birth to child fathered by 14-year old brother

Nigeria Elections: US Warns Citizens Residing In Nigeria

Audit Team Discovers Almost 4,000 Ghost Workers In Enugu State

Customs Intercepts N95.74m Illegally Imported Rice

2015 Polls: EFCC Arrests Former Rivers REC, Four Others Over N650m Alleged Bribe

Jonathan Condoles With Akhigbe’s Family

Police arrests three suspects in connection with kidnap of students in Lagos

Christmas: Okorocha Provides Free Transportation For Imo Indigenes In Lagos, Oyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *