Police dismiss UK report, say Nigeria is very safe to live in

Police public relations officer, Frank Mba on Wednesday dismissed claims that Nigeria is unsafe, saying it is one of the most beautiful places to live in.

This follows a publication by the UK authority warning it’s citizens to stay away from 24 Nigerian states.

However, Mba dismissed the statement saying: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some States and border areas in Nigeria,” he said in a statement.

“While the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the World, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the world.

“It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We, therefore, wish to reassure Nigerians and the International Community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation.”