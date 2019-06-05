Police rescue at least 20 persons from Oyo ritualists den

by Verity

Police rescue at least 20 persons from Oyo ritualists den

The police in Oyo has revealed that over 20 persons have been rescued from a shrine allegedly used as ritualists den at Agungun area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The police officers of the Agungun Police station, Ibadan following intelligence report, swung into action which led to the rescue.

Residents of the area trooped to the scene to see for themselves, after police made the information public.

Those released according to police liked skinned and malnourished are now in custody.

Police have also arrested the owner and operator of the shrine, Alfa Oloore and taken into custody for questioning.

Some residents revealed that Alfa Oloore, a self-acclaimed spiritualist and a healer have been operating the shrine for many years with suspicion.

A Superintendent of Police (SP), Fadeyi noted that police investigation will reveal whether the shrine is a ritualist or kidnappers den or not.

He said ” I can confirm that there was the arrest of the owner of the shrine where many inmates were recovered. But, some people came later to the police station to say they were the ones who gave their children to the owner of the shrine, who they also claimed to be a spiritualist.

” In fact, some of those recovered from the shrine had issues, some behave like drug addicts, some like mentally challenged and so on. But what the police want to do is to embark on a thorough investigation into the matter and come up with a report. “
Tags from the story
Den, kidnappers, Oyo, ritualists

You may also like

Don’t Leave Your Roles To Maids, Fashola Urges Parents

Boko Haram Leader Shekau Not Deposed – Military Sources

My Son Was Killed, Says Mother Of 9-Year-Old Boy Who Allegedly Commiited Suicide

Mugabe’s Son-In-Law Arrested For Kidnapping

Tonto Dike Celebrates Her Son, King Andre As He Clocks 23 Months Today

Lawmaker Commends FG For Banning Importation Of Frozen Products

Breaking: Police arrest SARS team responsible for shooting of Kolade Johnson

Sunday School teacher bags 21 years imprisonment for murder attempt

Jonathan Makes Okonjo-Iweala “de facto prime minister”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *