Police rescue at least 20 persons from Oyo ritualists den

The police in Oyo has revealed that over 20 persons have been rescued from a shrine allegedly used as ritualists den at Agungun area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The police officers of the Agungun Police station, Ibadan following intelligence report, swung into action which led to the rescue.

Residents of the area trooped to the scene to see for themselves, after police made the information public.

Those released according to police liked skinned and malnourished are now in custody.

Police have also arrested the owner and operator of the shrine, Alfa Oloore and taken into custody for questioning.

Some residents revealed that Alfa Oloore, a self-acclaimed spiritualist and a healer have been operating the shrine for many years with suspicion.

A Superintendent of Police (SP), Fadeyi noted that police investigation will reveal whether the shrine is a ritualist or kidnappers den or not.

He said ” I can confirm that there was the arrest of the owner of the shrine where many inmates were recovered. But, some people came later to the police station to say they were the ones who gave their children to the owner of the shrine, who they also claimed to be a spiritualist.

” In fact, some of those recovered from the shrine had issues, some behave like drug addicts, some like mentally challenged and so on. But what the police want to do is to embark on a thorough investigation into the matter and come up with a report. “