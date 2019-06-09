Sanusi replies Kano Govt on corruption allegation

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, on Saturday responded to the query issued to him by the Kano State government over allegations bothering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N3.4 billion.

The Emir in his response signed by Abba Yusuf, secretary to the Kano State Emirate Council, said N1.8 billion was what he met in the emirate’s coffers when he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

Sanusi who became Emir after the death of the former Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero had been issued the query to respond within 48 hours.

The Emir had been accused alongside four other staff of the Kano Emirate council of misappropriating of N3.4 billion in a report by its anti-graft agency.

Responding to the query, the Emirate Council said, “at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of the Kano emirate council was N1,893,378,927.38.

“It is important to note that His Highness is not the accounting officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council.”