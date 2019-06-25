See The Other Questions Nigerians Are Asking After Senate President Ahmed Lawan Revealed His Salary

Following the revelation by Senate President Ahmed Lawan that he earns N750 000 as a monthly salary, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians in their reactions via their Twitter handle have queried him on what his allowance is.

What Nigerians are saying:

How much is your allowance sir — Lanre George (@LanreGeorge1) June 25, 2019

The day law makers declares their monthly allowances in public would be the time that country changes for better.Unreasonable and unbelievable allowances they allocated themselves are one of the major drain on resources, for developmental projects — kaytoned (@kaytoned) June 25, 2019

Is the SP talking to some nursery school pupils on excursion to the National Assembly? — FOR A GREATER NAIJA (@jidecole20) June 25, 2019

