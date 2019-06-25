See The Other Questions Nigerians Are Asking After Senate President Ahmed Lawan Revealed His Salary

by Eyitemi

Breaking!!! Ahmed Lawan leads Senate Presidency election takes place

Following the revelation by Senate President Ahmed Lawan that he earns N750 000 as a monthly salary, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians in their reactions via their Twitter handle have queried him on what his allowance is.

What Nigerians are saying:

Ahmed Lawan, Senate President

