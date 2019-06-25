Davido Set To Launch His Own Android Game ‘The Money Run’

Nigerian singer, Davido is set to launch his mobile game under the 30BG imprint. The name of the mobile game is ‘The Money Run’ and it is said to cost N50 to download.

The singer is currently cashing out from his new business endeavor as the game is also available for download on the internet. From the interface on the game, it looks like temple run but this time, the character is Davido running with his signature OBO diamond necklace.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the game to his fans and followers. He wrote:

“Who’s ready???? Can’t believe I’m about to have an actual GAME!!! @30bgmoneyrungame 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔊🔊🕺🤩🤩🔥🔥🔥🏆❤️”

See full post below:

Recall, the singer once hinted at starting his Car race business. Well, it seems the business minded act had another ace up his sleeve. Way to go, Davido!