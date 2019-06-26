Shocking!!! See Why A Nigerian Guy Is Planning To Date A Lady For 3 More Years, Waste Her Time Then Dump Her

by Valerie Oke

Joro Olumofin, a popular relationship expert, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who plans to date his girlfriend for three more years before dumping her.

According to the story which he shared via his Instagram page today, June 26th, the man is angry simply because the lady is always looking at fancy cars then shake her head when they are going out.

The man added that she doesn’t know why she is shaking her head before adding that he sees fine girls but does not look at them like that.

He concluded by saying he has his plans and would only waste the lady’s time before moving on. Do you think it’s worth it???

