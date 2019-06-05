Singer, Duncan Mighty Dances As He Welcomes Third Child

Nigerian singer and Port Harcourt First Son, Duncan Mighty has been blessed with another addition to his family.

The singer welcomed his third child with his wife, Vivian Okechukwu. The couple already has two kids, a boy and a girl.

Duncan Mighty couldn’t hold back his joy as he broke the news on his Instagram page. He shared a video of himself dancing with the caption:

“MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR … SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE.. GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY..I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE”

